England ODIs: Hardik, Pant Glitter

The Indian team proved its superiority in white ball cricket as they outclassed World Champions England by five wickets in the series-deciding third and final ODI, to claim the series 2-1.

The triumph helped India complete a double against England, having earlier won the T20I series 2-1.

Despite their most experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling to find form, India tamed England in their backyard.

Rishabh Pant silenced his white ball critics as he smashed a match-winning century in the final ODI at Old Trafford, while Jasprit Bumrah destroyed the England batting line-up with career-best figures of 6/19 to give the visitors a winning start in the ODI series.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya excelled with both bat and ball, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also lived up to his billing.

A look at how India's players rated in the ODI series:

Rohit Sharma (6/10)

Rohit started the series with a bang. He stroked 76 not out from 58 balls to power India to an emphatic 10 wicket win in the first ODI after the bowlers had sent England crashing for 110.

However, he failed in the next two games, both times falling to left-arm pacer Reece Topley.

The India captain finished with 93 runs in the series.

Virat Kohli (1/10)

Kohli endured another forgettable series.

In the two matches he got to bat, he scored 16 and 17. Kohli's habit of pushing away from his body and edging outswingers seems to have crept back into his game. He was dismissed caught behind off left-arm pacers David Willey and Topley as his run of poor scores keeps getting longer.

Rishabh Pant (9/10)

Pant stole the show with a match-winning 125 not out from 113 balls in the series-deciding third ODI at Old Trafford.

The young swashbuckler showed great resolve to curb his natural attacking instinct and bat cautiously at the start of the innings, while Hardik Pandya attacked from the other end.

Pant, who registered his maiden ODI century, played a controlled knock for most part of his innings before he thrashed six fours in the space of seven balls to steer India to a famous win.

Pant was also quite reliable behind the stumps, taking five catches in the series.

Shikhar Dhawan (3/10)

Dhawan will rue not making most of the opportunities.

In the first ODI, he was content to score a sedate 31 from 54 balls as Rohit powered India to victory with a quickfire half-century.

In the next two games, he could manage just 10 runs as he fell to left-arm pacer Topley.

Suryakumar Yadav (3/10)

SKY scored 27 from 29 balls in India's disappointing show in the second ODI as they failed to chase down 247.

In the third match, he was caught behind off pacer Craig Overton for 16 as he tallied just 43 runs in the two games.

Hardik Pandya (9/10)

Man Of The Series Hardik is proving to be the most important player for India in the limited overs format, courtesy of some excellent performances with both bat and ball in the T20I and ODI series against England.

He didn't have much to do in the first ODI with India romping to an easy win. He took 2/28 and scored 29 in the second match.

His all-round heroics played a vital role in India winning the series as he took 4/24 in seven overs, including three maiden overs, before he followed it up with a quickfire 71 from 55 balls.

Hardik scored 100 runs in the series, while taking six wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.35.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/10)

Jadeja struggled to make an impact.

He took just one wicket in nine overs in two games while he scored 29 in the second match as India crashed to defeat.

Yuzvendra Chahal (8/10)

Chahal put in splendid performances in the second and third ODIs.

He destroyed the England top order in the second ODI, dismissing the big three -- Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes -- in the space of a few overs to finish with 4/47.

In the third game, despite being hit for runs, Chahal picked up 3/60 to finish the series with seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.35.

Jasprit Bumrah (8/10)

Bumrah bowled India to victory with career-best figures of 6/19 in the first ODI as he sent England crashing for 110 on a lively pitch at The Oval.

He put in another good performance in the second game, taking 2/49 before he missed the final match because of back spasms.

Bumrah was India's highest wicket-taker with eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.92.

Mohammed Shami (5/10)

Shami excelled with the ball despite not finishing with many wickets.

With a little bit of luck, Shami could have ended with a lot more wickets than the 3/31 he took in the first game as he proved to be a handful with the new ball in helpful conditions at The Oval.

He picked up four wickets in the three matches at an economy rate of 4.87.

Prasidh Krishna (2/10)

Krishna featured in all three ODIs. He took 1/26 in five overs in the first match, but went for runs in the next two games.

He managed just two wickets in 22 overs bowled in the series at an economy rate of 5.77.

Mohammed Siraj (4/10)

Siraj got a rare chance when he replaced Bumrah in the third ODI and showed he can also play a role in limited overs cricket with a two-wicket burst in his first over.

He claimed the key wickets of Bairstow and Root, but was later taken for runs to finish with 2/66 in nine overs.

Photographs: Getty Images