Mirabai returns with record-breaking gold medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 25, 2025 16:43 IST

Mirabai Chanu

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu was competing for the first time since her fourth place finish in the Paris Games last August. Photograph: Mirabai Chanu/X

Returning to competition after a year-long hiatus, Mirabai Chanu produced a record-breaking performance to expectedly win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist heaved a total of 193kg (84kg+109kg) to smash the Commonwealth total, snatch and clean and jerk records and stand atop of the women's 48kg podium.

 

The 31-year-old, who moved down from the 49kg weight class, which doesn't feature in the Olympics anymore, was competing for the first time since her fourth place finish in the Paris Games last August.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
