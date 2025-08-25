HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asian Shooting Championship: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 25, 2025 14:01 IST

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker shot 25, four less than Vietnam's bronze medallist Thu Vinh Trinh (29) in the eight-women final at the Asian Shooting Championship. Photograph: ANI Photo

Double Olympic medallist Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol competition at the Asian Shooting Championship, in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

Bhaker's compatriot Esha Singh ended sixth in the eight-women final with 18 points. Bhaker shot 25, four less than Vietnam's bronze medallist Thu Vinh Trinh (29).

Chinese shooters Yueyue Zhang and Jiaruixuan Xiao won the gold and silver medal respectively, the former prevailing 4-3 in the shoot-off after both were locked at 39

points.

The Indian trio of Bhaker, Esha and Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the team bronze with an aggregate score of 1749, finishing behind China and South Korea.

 

Esha topped the women's 25m pistol qualifications, finishing ahead of Bhaker and the two Chinese medallists Xiao and Zhang.

Bhaker, who won bronze medals in both the women's 10m air pistol individual and team events earlier in the tournament, was fourth in the women's 25m pistol qualification round after the precision stage, and Esha was second. 

