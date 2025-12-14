HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Messi to meet PM Modi, CJI, Army chief in Delhi

Messi to meet PM Modi, CJI, Army chief in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 14, 2025 17:26 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi will head to the PM's residence where he will spend 20 minutes interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi will meet the Chief Justice of India and the Army chief at a member of Parliament's house after his visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence during his Delhi leg of the India tour in New Delhi Monday.

The final day of the GOAT India Tour will also see Messi exchanging greetings with two members of the Indian cricket team at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.

It is understood that the member of parliament is Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, who had served as president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for three terms.

Messi will arrive in the national capital at 10.45am, and after a 50-minute ‘Meet and Greet' session at a city hotel, he will head to the PM's residence where he will spend 20 minutes interacting with Modi.

 

His next stop will be the residence of an MP, where he is also set to meet the Argentina Ambassador to India Mariano Agustin Caucino, besides CJI Justice Surya Kant and Army chief general Upendra Dwivedi.

The chief of Enforcement Directorate, Rahul Navin, is also likely to part of the select gathering at the MP's house, which will also comprise fee top government officials.

After his meeting with the VVIPs, Messi's convoy will leave for the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium where a few programmes are lined up.

At 3.30pm, Messi is scheduled to enter the stadium via the walkway that leads to the pitch, where the cars will be ready to then leave from there directly to the airport once the GOAT concerts ends.

Following a grand welcome with music, Messi will head to the small soccer field where some Indian celebrities will be engaged in a match.

Messi will greet the players, take group photo with teams.

A football clinic with 22 children will be held from 3.55pm to 4.15pm.

Messi will then head to the centre of the field, and two Indian cricketers will give him a gift, and the Argentine footballer will hand over two pre-signed jersey to both.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
