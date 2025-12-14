HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Messi meets Parth Jindal as India Tour hits Mumbai

Messi meets Parth Jindal as India Tour hits Mumbai

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 14, 2025 17:10 IST

x

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has been accompanied throughout the tour by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Photograph: Sangita Jindal/X

After a mixed opening day of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Lionel Messi is already in Mumbai. While chaos and violence overshadowed events at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Hyderabad offered a far smoother experience, allowing fans a proper glimpse of the Inter Miami and Argentina superstar.

Messi has been accompanied throughout the tour by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. During his Mumbai visit, the football icon met Parth Jindal, owner of Bengaluru FC and co-owner of Delhi Capitals.

 

Sharing a picture from the meeting on X, Sangita Jindal wrote: “Excited to meet Messi with @ParthJindal11 @sajjanjindal and our family! Eureka moment!”

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security
Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security
Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Messi breaks silence after Kolkata chaos
Messi breaks silence after Kolkata chaos
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Who is Satadru Dutta? The man behind Messi's India Tour
Who is Satadru Dutta? The man behind Messi's India Tour

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Akansha Puri Sets the Internet on Fire in a White and Golden Outfit1:28

Akansha Puri Sets the Internet on Fire in a White and...

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet1:04

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet

Classy as Ever: Sushmita Sen Spotted at Mumbai Airport1:13

Classy as Ever: Sushmita Sen Spotted at Mumbai Airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO