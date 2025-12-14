Messi meets Parth Jindal as India Tour hits Mumbai

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has been accompanied throughout the tour by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Photograph: Sangita Jindal/X

After a mixed opening day of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Lionel Messi is already in Mumbai. While chaos and violence overshadowed events at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Hyderabad offered a far smoother experience, allowing fans a proper glimpse of the Inter Miami and Argentina superstar.

Messi has been accompanied throughout the tour by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. During his Mumbai visit, the football icon met Parth Jindal, owner of Bengaluru FC and co-owner of Delhi Capitals.

Sharing a picture from the meeting on X, Sangita Jindal wrote: “Excited to meet Messi with @ParthJindal11 @sajjanjindal and our family! Eureka moment!”