After Kolkata chaos, Messi thanks Hyderabad fans

‘Thank you very much for all your affection’

IMAGE: Lionel Messi addressed the fans and expressed his gratitude. (Screengrab)

Hyderabad delivered the perfect footballing spectacle on Saturday night as Lionel Messi lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, offering fans a sharply contrasting experience to the chaos that had unfolded earlier in Kolkata.

Messi entered the stadium to a roaring reception and delighted the crowd by playing football on the field, even kicking balls into the stands. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was present at the venue and took part in the exhibition match organised as part of Messi’s GOAT Tour of India. The Chief Minister later shared a few passes with the football legend, adding to the spectacle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also in attendance and was seen posing for photographs with Messi.

Clearly moved by the warmth of the Hyderabad crowd, Messi addressed the fans and expressed his gratitude.

"Thank you very much for all your affection. It's an honour for us to be able to spend these days here in India with you, so I'm truly grateful. Thank you so much," said Messi.

Messi was joined by his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, who have travelled to India with the Argentine superstar and were also part of the on-field activities.

"I've enjoyed a lot. This has been a very special night. Thank you so much for your love and affection," said Rodrigo de Paul.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez thanked the fans, saying, "Good evening everyone. Thank you for the love. A big hug!"