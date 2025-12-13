HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » After Kolkata chaos, Messi thanks Hyderabad fans

After Kolkata chaos, Messi thanks Hyderabad fans

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 13, 2025 22:42 IST

x

‘Thank you very much for all your affection’

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi addressed the fans and expressed his gratitude. (Screengrab)

Hyderabad delivered the perfect footballing spectacle on Saturday night as Lionel Messi lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, offering fans a sharply contrasting experience to the chaos that had unfolded earlier in Kolkata.

Messi entered the stadium to a roaring reception and delighted the crowd by playing football on the field, even kicking balls into the stands. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was present at the venue and took part in the exhibition match organised as part of Messi’s GOAT Tour of India. The Chief Minister later shared a few passes with the football legend, adding to the spectacle.

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also in attendance and was seen posing for photographs with Messi.

Clearly moved by the warmth of the Hyderabad crowd, Messi addressed the fans and expressed his gratitude.

"Thank you very much for all your affection. It's an honour for us to be able to spend these days here in India with you, so I'm truly grateful. Thank you so much," said Messi.

Messi was joined by his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, who have travelled to India with the Argentine superstar and were also part of the on-field activities.

"I've enjoyed a lot. This has been a very special night. Thank you so much for your love and affection," said Rodrigo de Paul.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez thanked the fans, saying, "Good evening everyone. Thank you for the love. A big hug!"

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
From mayhem to magic: How Messi changed lives in Kolkata
From mayhem to magic: How Messi changed lives in Kolkata
Messi arrives in Hyderabad for second leg of GOAT India Tour
Messi arrives in Hyderabad for second leg of GOAT India Tour
Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium
Messi's Brief Visit Sparks Chaos At Kolkata Stadium

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel Messi1:46

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel...

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'11:15

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam meet Lionel Messi 2:00

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam meet Lionel Messi

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO