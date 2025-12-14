HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security

Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 14, 2025 14:00 IST

x

Lionel Messi

Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai around noon on Sunday under "World Cup level" security measures, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is scheduled to head to the Taj, Colaba, for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium, where he will attend a Padel GOAT Club event, followed by a celebrity football match later in the afternoon.

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede stadium around 5 pm for the main event of the 'GOAT India Tour'.

 

Mumbai Police have put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.

Expecting heavy crowd during Messi's visit, the Mumbai police force has deployed more than 2,000 personnel in and around both the venues.

"Considering the chaos that prevailed in Kolkata and the security breach, we have deployed World Cup-level security arrangements at Brabourne and Wankhede stadiums," a police official said.

Messi arrived in India in the wee hours of Saturday, but the opening leg of the tour in Kolkata quickly descended into chaos later in the day due to poor crowd management and security lapses.

However, his evening programme in the Hyderabad leg stood in stark contrast to the mayhem in Kolkata, proceeding smoothly and concluding on a positive note.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Hyderabad shows how it's done as Messi delivers
Messi breaks silence after Kolkata chaos
Messi breaks silence after Kolkata chaos
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Who is Satadru Dutta? The man behind Messi's India Tour
Who is Satadru Dutta? The man behind Messi's India Tour
From mayhem to magic: How Messi changed lives in Kolkata
From mayhem to magic: How Messi changed lives in Kolkata

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet1:04

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel Messi1:46

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel...

Akansha Puri Sets the Internet on Fire in a White and Golden Outfit1:28

Akansha Puri Sets the Internet on Fire in a White and...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO