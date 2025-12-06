HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abhishek first Indian to hit 100-plus T20 sixes in a year!

Abhishek first Indian to hit 100-plus T20 sixes in a year!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read
December 06, 2025 20:58 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has piled up 1499 runs at a strike rate of 204.22 in T20 matches played in 2025, including three centuries and nine fifties.. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational cricket in T20 cricket in 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian batter to reach the 100-six milestone in T20 cricket overall in a calendar year.

The young opener continued his amazing form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing a brilliant 62 runs in just 34 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 182.35.

Courtesy of their captain's quickfire knock, Punjab trounced Services by 73

runs in Hyderabad.

Abhishek has piled up 1499 runs at a strike rate of 204.22 in T20 matches played in 2025, including three centuries and nine fifties.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, the left-hander has stroked 304 runs at a strike rate of almost 250, including a century and two fifties. He currently is the top six-hitter in the tournament with 26 sixes in six games.

 

The left-hander has also hit 47 sixes in 17 T20 Internationals this year along with 28 sixes from 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
