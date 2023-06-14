News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » In principle, I'm done: Lionel Messi

In principle, I'm done: Lionel Messi

June 14, 2023 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lionel Messi said in all likelihood, last year’s World Cup was his last. Photograph: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has said that "in principle" last year's World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global soccer's showpiece event.

The 35-year-old forward led his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar last December, saying throughout the tournament that he would not be playing at another edition.

Messi was persuaded out of international retirement in 2016, however, and many of his compatriots were hoping he might be cajoled into going on to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I think not. This was my last World Cup," Messi told Titan Sports ahead of Argentina's friendly against Australia in Beijing.

 

"I'll see how things go but in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup."

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner, who recently announced a move from Paris St Germain to Inter Miami in the United States, also paid tribute to his former coach at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola.

Messi and Guardiola won two Champions League titles together at the Catalan club and Messi was delighted the Spaniard had finally clinched club football's biggest prize with Manchester City last weekend.

"I talk a lot with Pep as we still maintain frequent contact. I am very happy about his achievement, winning the recent UEFA Champions League," Messi told the Chinese sports paper in an interview.

"He is the best coach in the world, and although, in my opinion, he didn't need to win this Champions League title to prove that, it further demonstrates that he is the world's top coach, which is an achievement he deserves."

Argentina play the Socceroos at the newly rebuilt Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We made history': City players hail treble success
'We made history': City players hail treble success
PIX: Vacation Goals With Hardik, Natasa
PIX: Vacation Goals With Hardik, Natasa
What Did Chhetri's Goal Celebration Mean?
What Did Chhetri's Goal Celebration Mean?
Sony likely to seek forensic audit of Zee Ent
Sony likely to seek forensic audit of Zee Ent
Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth enter 2nd round
Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth enter 2nd round
Selection headache: Hazlewood fit for Ashes
Selection headache: Hazlewood fit for Ashes
PFI official gets 6-hour parole for daughter's wedding
PFI official gets 6-hour parole for daughter's wedding

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Brazil, Spain join forces to combat racism in football

Brazil, Spain join forces to combat racism in football

PIX! Thundershower can't dampen City's victory parade!

PIX! Thundershower can't dampen City's victory parade!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances