Mertens dominates but upsets rock Jasmin Open

Mertens dominates but upsets rock Jasmin Open

September 11, 2024 16:53 IST
Belgium's Elise Mertens

IMAGE: Elise Mertens ranked No. 32 in the world, posted a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Anastasia Zakharova of Russia. Photograph: : Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Top seed Elise Mertens cruised to victory, but fourth-seeded Nadia Podoroska and fifth-seeded Jacqueline Cristian were not as fortunate in the first round of the Jasmin Open Tunisia on Tuesday in Monastir, Tunisia.

 

Belgium's Mertens, ranked No. 32 in the world, posted a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Anastasia Zakharova of Russia. Mertens converted 7 of 10 break-point chances and won 69.2 percent (9 of 13) of her first-serve points and 65.4 percent (17 of 26) on her second serves.

Antonia Ruzic of Croatia rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Argentina's Podoroska. British qualifier Sonay Kartal, ranked No. 151 in the world, ousted Romania's Cristian, ranked No. 74, in a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 battle in two hours and 43 minutes for her third Top 100 win of 2024. Kartal converted 8 of 13 break-point opportunities (61.5 percent) to 7 of 14 for Cristian.

Other first-round winners were seventh-seeded Lucia Bronzetti of Italy, Jana Fett of Croatia, Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia, Ann Li of the United States, Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine.

Guadalajara Open Akron

Italy's Martina Trevisan powered to a 6-3, 6-2 win over eighth-seeded Caroline Dolehide of the United States in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Trevisan converted six of her 13 break-point opportunities while saving two of the four break points on her own serve.

Krueger collected four aces to counter nine double faults and saved 6 of 8 break points. Maria tallied seven double faults and saved 5 of 10 break points.

Fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland and sixth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic cruised to straight-set wins. Frech topped the United States' Emina Bektas 6-4, 6-4, and Bouzkova downed Philippine qualifier Alexandra Eala 6-2, 6-2.

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States won a tough opening set before eliminating Tatjana Maria of Germany 7-5, 6-2.

Japan's Ena Shibahara, Canada's Marina Stakusic and Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini also advanced.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
