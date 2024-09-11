Vinesh Slams P T Usha!

'You're on that bed not sure what is going on in you life, you're enduring your worst crisis.'

'And then you come there just to show the world that you're with me, you click a picture without telling me and then post it on social media.'

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha meets Vinesh Phogat at the polyclinic in the Olympic Games Village in Paris, August 7, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy IOA/X

Olympic wrestler turned politician Vinesh Phogat says she received no support from Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha after her controversial disqualification from the Paris Olympics last month.

Vinesh was disqualified from her final bout after being found overweight ahead of the 50kg final.

Vinesh was hospitalised after she spent the whole night trying to lose weight so as to not get disqualified.

The shattered 29 year old had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration.

Thereafter, Usha visited Vinesh in the hospital, a picture that went viral.

But in an interview with journalist Ajit Anjum, Vinesh has alleged that she received no empathy or support and what played out was all simply 'politics'.

'I don't know what support I got there. P T Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked. Like you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well. That's why I was heartbroken. Otherwise, a lot of people are saying 'Don't leave wrestling'. For what should I continue! There is politics everywhere,' Vinesh said in the interview on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat, the Congress' Julana candidate for the Haryana assembly election, takes part in a havan at the inauguration of her election office at Julana in Jind, September 10, 2024. Photograph: AMI Photo

'You're on that bed not sure what is going on in you life, you're enduring your worst crisis. And then you come there just to show the world that you're with me, you click a picture without telling me and then post it on social media and say "We are with you",' Vinesh said in the interview.

'It doesn't work like that, no? That is not how you show support.'