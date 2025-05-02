IPL PIX: Buttler, Gill guide Titans to huge total vs SRH

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler hits a six during the IPL 2025 match on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The triumvirate of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler fired in unison with their explosive batting to propel Gujarat Titans to 224/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Friday.



Gill blazed away to a 38-ball 76, while Sudharsan chipped in with a breezy 23-ball 48 while forging an opening stand of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs, following which Buttler took GT past 200 with his 64 off 37 deliveries.



Jaydev Unadkat (3/35) picked up three wickets in the 20th over.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Sent in to bat, skipper Gill got the innings underway for GT in grand style when he flicked Mohammed Shami over deep square leg for a six.



Having conceded 11 runs in the first over, Shami looked off-colour as Sudharsan dispatched the seamer for five boundaries, including four on the trot.



SRH captain Pat Cummins brought himself into the attack, but the carnage continued as Gill launched into his opposite number, first greeting him with a cover drive and then playing an even better shot shot through the gap between mid-off and cover.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen appeals for the run out of Shubman Gill, who was given out by the third umpire. Photograph: BCCI

It was a forgettable start for Cummins as Gill smoked the Australian speedster for a maximum over deep midwicket to collect 17 from his first over.



The best part of their game was that both Gill and Sudharsan were toying with the SRH bowlers without taking any risks and instead relied on class to get the runs.

IMAGE: Zeeshan Ansari celebrates after dismissing Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: BCCI

GT amassed 82 runs in the Powerplay, following which spin was introduced in the form of Zeeshan Ali and the leg-spinner gave his team a much-needed breakthrough by having Sudharsan caught by keeper Heinrich Klaasen after he edged the googly.



In the company of Buttler, Gill continued at the same pace and reached his half-century with a beautiful drive through extra cover for a four, taking 25 balls to get to his fifty.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler also looked in good nick and smashed Ansari straight down the ground for a six, and three balls later, the Englishman crossed 4000 runs in IPL.



Worse was in store for SRH as Cummins dropped Gill (66) after Harshal Patel deceived the batter with a slower ball.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan plays the pull shot. Photograph: BCCI

However, the GT captain did not last long thereafter as he was controversially run out by wicketkeeper Klaasen, who deflected the ball onto the stumps. The TV umpire took his time before ruling in favour of SRH.

Buttler took GT past the 220-run mark as he smashed the SRH bowlers all around the park, while Washington Sundar made 21 from 16 balls.