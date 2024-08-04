Djokovic gets adorable boost from daughter Tara

IMAGE: Tara Djokovic, the daughter of Novak Djokovic, wears Olympic rings sunglasses while watching the men’s singles gold medal match. Photograph: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Novak Djokovic etched his name into Olympic history, capturing the gold medal in a thrilling victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serbian tennis titan's journey to the podium was fuelled by unwavering determination and the unwavering support of his young daughter, Tara.

IMAGE: Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The six-year-old stole hearts with a heartwarming gesture during the match, holding up a sign that read ‘Tata je najbolji’ (Dad is the best).

Her message undoubtedly uplifted Djokovic's spirits as he faced the formidable challenge posed by Alcaraz.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates with his family after winning gold against Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Tara has become an integral part of her father's tennis world, making her Wimbledon debut earlier this year. The duo shares an undeniable bond, often exchanging adorable moments that have captivated fans worldwide. Djokovic has even serenaded his daughter with violin performances after his victories.

The Olympic gold medal is the latest chapter in Djokovic's illustrious career. He overcame stiff competition from rivals like Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final.

His triumph over Alcaraz, the world No. 3, solidifies his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.