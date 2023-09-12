News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Meet the newest member of Sunil Chhetri's family

Meet the newest member of Sunil Chhetri's family

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 12, 2023 20:43 IST
Sunil Chettri

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sunil Chhetri/Instagram

Indian football superstar Sunil Chhetri, along with his wife Sonam Bhattacherjee, delighted fans by sharing the first glimpse of their newborn son and revealing his name.

Chhetri took to Instagram to express his joy and gratitude while sharing their journey and the challenges they faced in welcoming their new family member.

 

In a heartwarming post, he wrote, "On August 30th, we were blessed with our guiding star. This is the single most important chapter in our lives. However, the path to this moment was not without its difficulties. Each time we believed we had reached the destination, we discovered that there was more to overcome, and we did so with unwavering faith in our hearts. Our determination to become parents triumphed over every obstacle. We know a thing or two about winning, and here we are now, the three of us."

Sunil Chettri

Chhetri went on to express his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had supported them and sent caring messages during this special time. He also revealed the name of their son, proudly stating, "We've been overwhelmed by the love and kindness in all your messages. There were gestures that will forever remain etched in our hearts. We sincerely thank each and every one of you. We took our time with this decision, but we felt that today was the perfect day for introductions. World, meet our son, DHRUV."

The heartwarming announcement from Sunil Chhetri and his wife has touched the hearts of fans and well-wishers.

REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
