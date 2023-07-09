Chhetri talks about his routine and impending fatherhood

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam are expecting their first child soon. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ISL/Twitter

With his wife Sonam expecting, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri said he can't wait to become a father.

"I am reading a lot of books and taking notes from a lot of people who are already fathers. I also speak a lot to my own father. How good or bad I will be as a father, I don't know. I will learn and I hope I am ready (for fatherhood). Just like I do on football, I will try my best."

Chhetri played in two 120-minute games in the SAFF Championships (in semifinal and final) and scored in the penalty shootout too.

Asked about his daily routine, he said, "I get up at 6am, take a cold shower, read some books, do some stretching, have some coffee at 7:30am, go for training and come back at 11am, take a nice bath.

"I take my lunch between 12:30 to 1pm, then take a nap and get up at 3:30pm. Then I either go to gym or do double training if I am playing for club or country, come back and have some snacks.

"I take my dinner before 7:30pm and go to sleep by 10:30pm. This is what I do everyday."

With 92 strikes from 142 matches, Chhetri is currently Asia's most prolific scorer among active players.

"Being able to play 100 matches for the country is an unbelievable achievement. I want to score every time I play for my country but, at the moment, I am not thinking of scoring 100 goals." P