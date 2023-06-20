Sunil Chhetri's Romantic Gesture Steals The Show

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy ISL/Twitter

In a moment that melted hearts across social media, Sunil Chhetri showcased his love for wife Sonam following India's 2-0 victory in the Intercontinental Cup at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga stadium on Sunday.

The match saw Chhetri's exceptional skills on display as he netted the first goal in the 46th minute, igniting the team's momentum.

Amidst the jubilation, Chhetri sought out Sonam, embracing her warmly. He then removed his captain's armband and gently placed it on Sonam's arm. The poignant moment, captured by cameras, quickly went viral across various social media platforms.

Last week, after scoring a goal in a thrilling match against Vanuatu at the Kalinga stadium during the Intercontinental Cup 2023, Chhetri did this, winning fans all over with his romantic gesture.

'This is love', declared one besotted fan while another hailed Chhetri as the true king, on and off the field.