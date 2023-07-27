News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Meet Tejas Tiwari, the world's youngest FIDE-rated player!

Meet Tejas Tiwari, the world's youngest FIDE-rated player!

Source: PTI
July 27, 2023 21:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kindergarten student Tejas Tiwari achieved his first rating (of 1149) at the first Late Dhiraj Singh Raghuvanshi Open FIDE rated chess tournament in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Photographs: FIDE/Twitter

The youngest FIDE rated player in the world is India's Tejas Tiwari, who achieved the feat at the tender age of five.

Tejas has a FIDE standard rating of 1149.

 

The kindergarten student achieved his first rating (of 1149) at the first Late Dhiraj Singh Raghuvanshi Open FIDE rated chess tournament in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, FIDE said.

When Tejas was three-and-a-half-years old, he got interested in the sport watching his family members playing.

At the age of four, he started playing in district and state-level competitions and soon was competing in national-level events outside the state.

Tejas played his first FIDE-rated rapid tournament at the age of four years and three months. Since then, he has played various FIDE-rated events in 13 states of India.



He won first place in the Under-8 category in the Uttarakhand State open tournament in 2022.

Last year, he won the Under-5 category of the National School Championship in Bhubaneswar.

According to Sharad Tiwari, his father, who coaches him, Tejas practises two to three hours a day and aims to become a Grandmaster and world champion.

"He is a UKG student of Dikshant International School in Haldwani and practises 2-3 hours a day. His aim is to become a GM and world champion one day," Sharad told PTI.

Sharad further said that Tejas has so far participated in five national championships.

FIDE, the international chess federation, said in a tweet: "Meet Tejas Tiwari, the youngest FIDE-rated player! He is five years old and has a FIDE Standard rating of 1149!

"The Indian chess player got interested in chess by watching family members playing when he was three and a half years old. He understood how the game is played very quickly. At four, he started playing in district and state-level competitions, surprising people with his game. Soon, he was competing in national-level competitions outside the state."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Carlsen Doesn't Want To Be World Champ
Carlsen Doesn't Want To Be World Champ
17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!
17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!
PIX: 'The titans of chess fight it out until the end'
PIX: 'The titans of chess fight it out until the end'
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 1
Bumrah fully fit, may be picked for Ireland T20s: Shah
Bumrah fully fit, may be picked for Ireland T20s: Shah
Al Qaeda helping regional wing to enter J-K: UN report
Al Qaeda helping regional wing to enter J-K: UN report
Manipur: CBI brought in; MHA holds talks with...
Manipur: CBI brought in; MHA holds talks with...

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Is Chahal Giving Up Cricket For Chess?

Is Chahal Giving Up Cricket For Chess?

Why women are not taking up chess in India

Why women are not taking up chess in India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances