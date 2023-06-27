Is Chahal Giving Up Cricket For Chess?

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with SG Alpine Warriors D Gukesh (second from right), Arjun Erigaisi (right) and Praggnanandhaa (left). Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Twitter

Before he bamboozled batters on a cricket field, Yuzvendra Chahal foxed opponents on a chess board.

Yuzi represented India in chess at the World Youth Chess Championship, and, according to Wikipedia, he is listed on 'the World Chess Federation's official site', and 'as per latest FIDE ratings, Chahal's rating is 1956.'

The only sportsman to represent India in both chess and cricket has now backed the Global Chess League.

The inaugural Global Chess League, being played in Dubai from June 21 to July 2, is a franchise-based chess tournament.

'My first jerseys came from playing chess, and the sport has taught me patience over the years,' Yuzi said. 'And that helps me in my cricket because sometimes you may bowl well but not get a wicket, and it is then that patience is really needed.'

'Chess and cricket are similar, but in cricket, you can show your aggression, but in chess, you can't. It is all about how calm you are in chess.

'For example, if I am bowling, I can say something to the batter, but in chess, you must stay calm and focused. And it will eventually help you in your life as well,' the leg-spinner said on the sidelines of the Global Chess League in Dubai.

The Global Chess League is a six-team franchise league, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format.

The FIDE-backed league features men and women chess champions competing in the same team in the popular Rapid format.

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Levron Aronian are all taking part in the league, along with the Chahal backed SG Alpine Warriors, which has the exciting young Grandmasters D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa.