News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Is Chahal Giving Up Cricket For Chess?

Is Chahal Giving Up Cricket For Chess?

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 27, 2023 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal with SG Alpine Warriors D Gukesh (second from right), Arjun Erigaisi (right) and Praggnanandhaa (left). Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Twitter
 

Before he bamboozled batters on a cricket field, Yuzvendra Chahal foxed opponents on a chess board.

Yuzi represented India in chess at the World Youth Chess Championship, and, according to Wikipedia, he is listed on 'the World Chess Federation's official site', and 'as per latest FIDE ratings, Chahal's rating is 1956.'

The only sportsman to represent India in both chess and cricket has now backed the Global Chess League.

The inaugural Global Chess League, being played in Dubai from June 21 to July 2, is a franchise-based chess tournament.

'My first jerseys came from playing chess, and the sport has taught me patience over the years,' Yuzi said. 'And that helps me in my cricket because sometimes you may bowl well but not get a wicket, and it is then that patience is really needed.'

'Chess and cricket are similar, but in cricket, you can show your aggression, but in chess, you can't. It is all about how calm you are in chess.

'For example, if I am bowling, I can say something to the batter, but in chess, you must stay calm and focused. And it will eventually help you in your life as well,' the leg-spinner said on the sidelines of the Global Chess League in Dubai.

The Global Chess League is a six-team franchise league, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format.

The FIDE-backed league features men and women chess champions competing in the same team in the popular Rapid format.

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Levron Aronian are all taking part in the league, along with the Chahal backed SG Alpine Warriors, which has the exciting young Grandmasters D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Mumba Masters open campaign with win
Mumba Masters open campaign with win
Steve Waugh, Sania Mirza attend opening ceremony
Steve Waugh, Sania Mirza attend opening ceremony
When A Princess Met Tennis Royalty!
When A Princess Met Tennis Royalty!
The 'Joy of little things' for Rohit
The 'Joy of little things' for Rohit
Shah Rukh To Star With Daughter Suhana?
Shah Rukh To Star With Daughter Suhana?
Putin Meets His Inner Circle
Putin Meets His Inner Circle
How Much Internet Shutdowns Cost India
How Much Internet Shutdowns Cost India

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

GCL: Anand's Ganges Grandmasters suffer first defeat

GCL: Anand's Ganges Grandmasters suffer first defeat

Legends Face Off: Anand, Carlsen headline the day

Legends Face Off: Anand, Carlsen headline the day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances