Meet official mascot of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy FIFA World Cup/Twitter

The mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is La’eeb.

La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning 'super-skilled player'. It is inspired by the keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn by Arab men.

Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: 'We are delighted to unveil La’eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. He comes from the mascot-verse- a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like.'

'We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience,' added Al Mawlawi.

La’eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes. La’eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone.

La’eeb will be everywhere, welcoming the world, inspiring young fans and cheering the action during the tournament, which will take place from 20 November to 18 December.