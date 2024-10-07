News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Mbappe slammed for skipping France duty, playing for Real

Mbappe slammed for skipping France duty, playing for Real

October 07, 2024 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe missed France's Nations League games against Israel and Belgium while being available to play for Real Madrid. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe is facing criticism in his home country for skipping Les Bleus' Nations League games against Israel and Belgium while being available to play for Real Madrid.

The forward picked up a muscle injury last month but made his return to the pitch in the Champions League last Wednesday.

France coach Didier Deschamps left Mbappe out of the squad he announced on Thursday, saying the 25-year-old lacked preparation, having played too few matches.

Mbappe started Real's La Liga game against Villarreal on Saturday.

"Either you're injured, and you don't play with your club and you're not called up in the national team," former France international Maxime Bossis told French sports daily L'Equipe

on Monday.

"But when you come off the bench in the Champions League and you start a league game, it makes things fuzzy. He's a special player. We've known that with Michel Platini, when we still wanted him with us when he was injured."

Mbappe's situation is more complicated because the former Paris St Germain player is the national team captain after being handed the armband ahead of Antoine Griezmann, who last week announced his retirement from international football.

Griezmann's commitment to Les Bleus was never in doubt as the Atletico Madrid forward played a record 84 consecutive matches for his country between 2017 and 2024.

 

"As a captain (Mbappe) must be an example for the fans, and he has not been," Fabien Bonnet, spokesperson for the Irresistibles Francais, the main France supporters' group, told L'Equipe.

"What emerges is that the real captain, Antoine Griezmann, is gone."

France, second in Group A, face Israel in Budapest on Thursday and travel to Belgium next Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Lewandowski 'tricks; Frankfurt defies Bayern
PIX: Lewandowski 'tricks; Frankfurt defies Bayern
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
Dada, Lara Celebrate Durga Puja
Dada, Lara Celebrate Durga Puja
5 LG nominated MLAs may play crucial role in JK
5 LG nominated MLAs may play crucial role in JK
Neither tired nor retired: Hooda on Haryana CM race
Neither tired nor retired: Hooda on Haryana CM race
PIX: Masood hits century; Pakistan pile on the runs!
PIX: Masood hits century; Pakistan pile on the runs!
2 Chinese killed in blast claimed by Baluch group
2 Chinese killed in blast claimed by Baluch group

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Saina Nehwal Leads Like A 'Boss'

Saina Nehwal Leads Like A 'Boss'

Mohun Bagan's AFC Champions League campaign ends

Mohun Bagan's AFC Champions League campaign ends

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances