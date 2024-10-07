News
Dada, Lara Celebrate Durga Puja

Dada, Lara Celebrate Durga Puja

REDIFF CRICKET
October 07, 2024 06:08 IST
Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly at the Durga Puja celebrations in Howrah. Photograph: ANI/X
 

Cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Brian Lara joined the Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata on Sunday, October 7, 2024.

Dada visited a Durga Puja pandal in Howrah where he was greeted by a large crowd of admirers.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Brian Lara

IMAGE: Brian Lara at the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI/X

Lara visited the iconic Suruchi Sangha Club Durga Puja pandal in South Kolkata. Accompanied by West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas and Durga Puja committee members, Lara took a selfie with the Durga idol.

Brian Lara

Speaking to reporters, the record holder for the highest individual Test score expressed his admiration for the festival, stating, 'It's my first time here. The love and appreciation that everyone shows whenever I am in India, especially in Kolkata on a day such as today, is very special.'

REDIFF CRICKET
