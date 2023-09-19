News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Throwback Tuesday: When Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes!

Throwback Tuesday: When Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes!

By Rediff Cricket
September 19, 2023 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuvraj Singh hit England pace bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, in the 2007 World Twenty20 match against England in Durban

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh hit England pace bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, in the 2007 World Twenty20 match against England in Durban. Photograph: BCCI/X

On this day in 2007, India's Yuvraj Singh became the first T20I batter to smash six sixes in an over.

South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs had done so in ODIs.

 

India were 171/3 in 18 overs after choosing to bat first against England in their second Super Eight match at Durban during the T20 World Cup.

After exchanging heated words with all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj was all fired up. Stuart Broad, who came in to bowl the 19th over, was smashed for 6,6,6,6,6,6.

With this, Yuvi also reached his half-century in just 12 balls, the fastest in T20I cricket history. (West Indies great Chris Gayle and Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai now jointly hold the record with Yuvraj Singh).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'The monkey is finally off our back!'
'The monkey is finally off our back!'
'We want to create new memories for our fans'
'We want to create new memories for our fans'
Kapil backs selectors, says best team picked for WC
Kapil backs selectors, says best team picked for WC
Old Parliament building to be now known as...
Old Parliament building to be now known as...
In tit-for-tat, India asks Canadian diplomat to leave
In tit-for-tat, India asks Canadian diplomat to leave
Anantnag op over after 7 days, LeT commander killed
Anantnag op over after 7 days, LeT commander killed
MotoGP: Visa hassles for champ Marc Marquez, others
MotoGP: Visa hassles for champ Marc Marquez, others

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

It's up to management to keep bowlers fresh: Chahar

It's up to management to keep bowlers fresh: Chahar

Axar's Injury: Will Ashwin Return?

Axar's Injury: Will Ashwin Return?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances