Throwback Tuesday: When Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes!

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh hit England pace bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, in the 2007 World Twenty20 match against England in Durban. Photograph: BCCI/X

On this day in 2007, India's Yuvraj Singh became the first T20I batter to smash six sixes in an over.

South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs had done so in ODIs.

India were 171/3 in 18 overs after choosing to bat first against England in their second Super Eight match at Durban during the T20 World Cup.

After exchanging heated words with all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj was all fired up. Stuart Broad, who came in to bowl the 19th over, was smashed for 6,6,6,6,6,6.

With this, Yuvi also reached his half-century in just 12 balls, the fastest in T20I cricket history. (West Indies great Chris Gayle and Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai now jointly hold the record with Yuvraj Singh).