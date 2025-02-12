HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
My goal is to make boxing as popular as cricket: Mary Kom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 12, 2025 22:41 IST

M C Mary Kom

IMAGE: M C Mary Kom is the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal, after clinching a historic bronze medal at the London 2012 Games. Photograph: ANI

The legendary M C Mary Kom emphasised the need to give more recognition to other sports, starting that her goal is to make boxing as popular as cricket.  

She expressed regret that women's boxing in India still lacks the recognition it deserves.

"There is the need for greater sports (boxing) recognition beyond cricket. I regret that women's boxing still lacks widespread recognition despite being a World champion and having competed against boxers from 30 countries. My goal is to make boxing as popular as cricket," Mary Kom said in a dialogue session at Khel Samvad Sangam in Kumbh Mela on Wednesday.

She is the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal, after clinching a historic bronze medal at the London 2012

Games.

Reflecting on her journey, the former Rajya Sabha MP said, "In my childhood, I played every sport without knowing about boxing. Growing up in poverty, my diet was limited to rice, but my passion for sports never waned.

"When I started boxing, I was determined to reach the top. My advice to young athletes is simple -- focus on one goal, stay disciplined, strengthen your mindset, and fuel your passion. Success will follow," the Olympic medallist added.

 

"After marriage and motherhood, I returned to boxing with more determination because of my hunger for excellence and medals."  

She lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unwavering support for athletes in Uttar Pradesh.

Mary Kom is a six-time World champion boxer and a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics.

