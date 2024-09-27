News
Bhaker shrugs off Olympic fame: 'Nothing has changed'

Bhaker shrugs off Olympic fame: 'Nothing has changed'

Source: ANI
September 27, 2024 19:22 IST
Manu Bhaker double Olympic medallist

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker, who has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker stated that ‘nothing’ has changed in her life following her two bronze medals at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Bhaker, who has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

The 22-year-old took to his official social media handle and said to her fans that ‘nothing’ has changed in her life following the two medal at the marquee event this year.

 

"For all those who are asking me what has changed in my life after I won the medals: NOTHING. I am the same Manu Bhaker and enjoying my break. I will return to the shooting ranges in November and start training again. Thanks for your love and attention. Manu," Bhaker wrote on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the shooter opened up on her journey in shooting and said that she never imagined of reaching so far.

Taking to X, Bhaker recalled the time when she started her journey at the age of 14. She added that every small step forward brings one closer to greatness.

The 22-year-old concluded by saying that her "dream" of winning Olympic gold medals continues.

"I was 14 when I started my journey in shooting. Never had I imagined I would reach this far. Once you start something, make sure you do everything possible to chase your dreams relentlessly, no matter how tough it gets. Stay focused, stay driven, and let your passion fuel your journey. Every small step forward brings you closer to greatness. Keep going, you're capable of much more than you imagine! And, yes, my dream of winning Olympic gold medals continues," the shooter wrote on X.

