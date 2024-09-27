Alcaraz, Coco Rock Chinese Outfits

IMAGE: Dressed in traditional Chinese attire, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff were all smiles as they explored the historic palace, once the residence of China's emperors for five centuries. Photographs and video: Kind Courtesy China Open/Instagram

Before their highly anticipated matches at the China Open, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff took a break to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Beijing.

The rising tennis stars, who have captivated the world with their exceptional talent, embarked on a memorable journey to the Forbidden City, one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Dressed in traditional Chinese attire, Alcaraz and Gauff were all smiles as they explored the historic palace, once the residence of China's emperors for five centuries.

The experience was particularly meaningful for Alcaraz, who had limited time to explore the city during his previous visit.

'It was incredible to be there,' Alcaraz shared in his pre-tournament press conference. 'Last year, I didn't have the chance to see much. This time, I'm truly enjoying discovering the Chinese culture and exploring different places. The Forbidden City was a highlight for me.'

Gauff, equally impressed by the visit, echoed Alcaraz's sentiments. 'It was fascinating to see the architecture, learn about how people lived during that time, and realise the immense scale of the emperor's residence," she explained. "I'd love to return next year and explore more.'

As the China Open approaches, both Alcaraz and Gauff are brimming with excitement and ready to make their mark on the tournament.