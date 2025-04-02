HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Messi's bodyguard banned from touchline

April 02, 2025 09:16 IST

Yassine Cheuko will only be permitted in the locker room and mixed zones.

IMAGE: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and teammates sit on the substitute bench during the match as Lionel Messi security guard Yassine Cheuko looks on. Cheuko will now only be permitted in the locker room and mixed zones. Photograph: Lam Yik/Reuters

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has been banned from protecting the Argentine forward from the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

 

The former Navy SEAL gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner.

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday that its protocols regarding team security guards had not changed and multiple sides had designated team security guards that are stationed near team benches on the field.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," the bodyguard told Spanish media.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here, let me help Messi."

Inter Miami have been contacted for comment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
