IMAGE: Coming soon: Baby Carlsen... Photographs: Kind courtesy Magnus Carlsen/Instagram

Magnus Carlsen is about to become a father.

The five-time world chess champion quietly announced that he and his wife Ella Victoria Malone are expecting their first child. The reveal came via a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a radiant Ella cradling her baby bump, captioned simply, 'My beautiful pregnant wife'.

Ella and Magnus wed in an intimate ceremony at Oslo's snow-kissed Holmenkollen Chapel in January.