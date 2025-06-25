HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 9-year-old Indian nearly defeats Magnus Carlsen

9-year-old Indian nearly defeats Magnus Carlsen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 25, 2025 13:10 IST

x

Aarit Kapil

IMAGE: Aarit Kapil, 9, matched the five-time World champion move for move and had Magnus Carlsen in a completely lost position. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarit Kapil/Facebook

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi came close to defeating World No 1 Magnus Carlsen before settling for a draw in the 'Early Titled Tuesday' chess tournament on a leading online platform.

Aarit, the runner-up at the recent Under-9 National Championship, matched the five-time World champion move for move and had Carlsen in a completely lost position.

But with time running out and only a few seconds left on his clock, the young Indian was unable to convert his advantage and eventually forced a draw in a rook versus two minor pieces endgame.

Aarit played this event from his hotel in Georgia where he is currently battling for a podium finish in the under-10 World championship.

Aarit has scored victories in the first two rounds and will play his third game on Wednesday.

 

Meanwhile, India's V Pranav clinched the 'Early Titled Tuesday' title with an impressive 10 out of 11 points.

American Grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann and Carlsen both finished with 9.5 points, but Niemann secured second place on tiebreak.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

In-Form Chopra Grabs Golden Spike Title
In-Form Chopra Grabs Golden Spike Title
'Drop Shardul, play Kuldeep'
'Drop Shardul, play Kuldeep'
That Last Selfie With Dilip Doshi
That Last Selfie With Dilip Doshi
Will FIDE Take Action Against Carlsen?
Will FIDE Take Action Against Carlsen?
How Tamil Nadu churn out top-tier chess talents
How Tamil Nadu churn out top-tier chess talents

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

webstory image 2

Chicken-Mushroom Soup: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Redmi Pad 2: Flexible Use With Wi-Fi, SIM, & Stylus

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor visit Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh3:18

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor visit Parmarth Niketan in...

Devotees take holy dip in Saryu River on 'Ashadha Amavasya'1:33

Devotees take holy dip in Saryu River on 'Ashadha Amavasya'

'No sleep for 6 months', Kajol opens up on motherhood while promoting horror drama 'Maa'8:26

'No sleep for 6 months', Kajol opens up on motherhood...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD