9-year-old Indian nearly defeats Magnus Carlsen

IMAGE: Aarit Kapil, 9, matched the five-time World champion move for move and had Magnus Carlsen in a completely lost position. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarit Kapil/Facebook

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi came close to defeating World No 1 Magnus Carlsen before settling for a draw in the 'Early Titled Tuesday' chess tournament on a leading online platform.

Aarit, the runner-up at the recent Under-9 National Championship, matched the five-time World champion move for move and had Carlsen in a completely lost position.

But with time running out and only a few seconds left on his clock, the young Indian was unable to convert his advantage and eventually forced a draw in a rook versus two minor pieces endgame.

Aarit played this event from his hotel in Georgia where he is currently battling for a podium finish in the under-10 World championship.

Aarit has scored victories in the first two rounds and will play his third game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India's V Pranav clinched the 'Early Titled Tuesday' title with an impressive 10 out of 11 points.

American Grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann and Carlsen both finished with 9.5 points, but Niemann secured second place on tiebreak.