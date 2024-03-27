News
Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu make winning start

Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu make winning start

Source: PTI
March 27, 2024 20:12 IST
PV Sindhu is a former champion at the Madrid Spain Masters

IMAGE: PV Sindhu is a former champion at the Madrid Spain Masters. Photograph: Yohan Nonotte via PV Sindhu/X

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters with a straight-game win over Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in Madrid on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who finished as runner-up in the last edition, saw off World No. 49 Zhang 21-16, 21-12 in a lop-sided contest.

 

Sindhu, a former world champion, will meet Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun next.

The 30-minute duel had some exciting moments as the two players fought hard for supremacy with Sindhu conceding a 4-2 lead to Zhang, who could only manage a one-point advantage at the break.

After resumption, the Indian pulled away from 14-14 to seal the opening game.

The second game was an easy affair as Sindhu jumped to 11-6 after 4-4 at one stage. The Indian kept moving ahead as Zhang's game crumbled under pressure.

