News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Made in India' Apparel Off To Paris Olympics

'Made in India' Apparel Off To Paris Olympics

By Shine Jacob
July 24, 2024 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you see 'Made in India' apparel at any of the IOC's retail channels, it may have well come from Tiruppur, manufactured by a firm, which is owned by a mother-daughter duo, called Back Bay India.

IMAGE: A general view of the merchandise inside the Champs-Elysees Olympics megastore megastore in Paris. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
 

The Olympics may be kicking off in Paris on July 26, but the ripples of its celebrations are already felt 8,000 kilometres away in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.

If you see 'Made in India' apparel in any of the International Olympic Committee's retail channels, it may have well come from this textile hub, manufactured by a firm, which is owned by a mother-daughter duo, called Back Bay India.

Last week, at their textile town office, Deepa Jayan and her daughter Aishwarya were preparing to export their final shipment of apparel to Paris.

They had already exported nearly 1 million pieces when Business Standard called them.

Their apparel products will be available at stadia and other official retail outlets, with a small quantity supplied to volunteers.

Considering that 8.8 million tickets have been sold and 13.5 million tickets are expected to be sold during the Olympics, Back Bay's apparel is expected to make waves in Paris this season.

The firm will also supply the Paralympic Games. The IOC is targeting total sales of around €2 billion through its official channels for the world's largest sporting event.

"We have been working on this for some time and shipped close to 1 million pieces so far. Around 70 per cent of the orders are for the Olympics and the remaining for the Paralympics. We have six manufacturing units working under us," says Aishwarya, who now heads the company's operations.

While her mother started the company in 2004, Aishwarya joined the team, leaving her job at Goldman Sachs almost a decade ago.

For the Olympics, the micro, small, and medium enterprise company is working for its primary client, French player Cotton Division, led by NRI businessman Sandeep Narayan.

Back Bay also supplied products for the Rugby World Cup in France in September 2023. The contract was awarded through the IOC's official licensing programme.

According to the organisers, these items are part of the event's celebrations.

Official licensed products in all categories -- apparel and accessories, gifts and novelties, toys and games, publishing, lottery, stamps and coins, luggage and travel items, stationery, school supplies, and more -- will be made available through official retail channels.

Roughly 60 companies, both French and international, are expected to develop 10,000 references of officially licensed products featuring the Paris 2024 colours, according to one of the IOC's statements.

"We have six manufacturing units working under us and aim to increase our revenue fourfold by 2030," Aishwarya said.

"Not many companies in textile manufacturing are run by women. Over the years, through the credibility we've built, we are having a smooth run. We focused mainly on apparel, though our client also supplies all kinds of products," she added.

"For one or two events, we have supplied dresses for volunteers."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shine Jacob
Source: source
COMMENT
Print this article
India at Paris 2024: Your Complete Guide
India at Paris 2024: Your Complete Guide
All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics
All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics
All About Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
All About Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Coffees, gaming, singing: Inside the Olympic Village
Coffees, gaming, singing: Inside the Olympic Village
Budget & MFs: What You Must Know
Budget & MFs: What You Must Know
Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara
Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara
Nirmala Sitharaman decodes the fine prints of Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman decodes the fine prints of Budget

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris 2024: Can India Surpass Tokyo?

Paris 2024: Can India Surpass Tokyo?

The Greatest Olympians!

The Greatest Olympians!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances