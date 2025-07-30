HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Macau Open: Ayush Shetty sails into quarters

Macau Open: Ayush Shetty sails into quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read
July 30, 2025 16:55 IST

Ayush Shetty

IMAGE: India's Ayush Shetty defeated Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Macau Open BWF Super 300 tournament on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seventh seed Ayush Shetty eased into the quarterfinals of the Macau Open BWF Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai, in Macau, on Wednesday.

World No. 31 Shetty made short work of the 66th-ranked Huang, winning 21-10, 21-11 in just 31 minutes.

In mixed doubles, fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, ranked 18th in the world, outclassed Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan 21-10, 21-15 in a brisk 26-minute encounter.

 

However, it was the end of the road for Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in men's singles as he went down to Malaysia's Justin Hoh 19-21, 12-21 in 37 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals.

India suffered a setback in mixed doubles as well, with the 34th-ranked pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde losing to Chinese Taipei's Wu Guan Xun and Lee Chia Hsin 20-22, 17-21 in another 37-minute clash. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
