India's fate at the Oval: All eyes on Bumrah's fitness

‘I would personally want to see him play the final one. Hopefully, the support staff travelling with the team can help him recover in time’

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah played in the first and third Tests — both of which India lost — and also featured in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Photograph: BCCI/X

India’s hopes of drawing the series at The Oval may hinge on one question: will Jasprit Bumrah play?

As the fifth Test looms and the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hangs in the balance, fitness, form, and fatigue are all part of the final equation.

During the squad announcement ahead of the England tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had confirmed that Bumrah would not be available for all five matches as part of a carefully curated workload plan. The caution follows a stress reaction in Bumrah’s back sustained during the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year.

The 30-year-old pacer played in the first and third Tests — both of which India lost — and also featured in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. As things stand, India trail 1-2 in the series. Bumrah’s participation in the final Test remains uncertain.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel weighed in on the situation during a segment on ‘Game Plan’ on JioHotstar.

“We're all aware of how carefully his workload is being managed,” Parthiv said. “It was announced at the press conference that he would play only three Tests, so there are a lot of factors to consider -- recovery, fitness, workload. But I would personally want to see him play the final one. Hopefully, the support staff travelling with the team can help him recover in time.”

Bumrah has been India’s standout bowler in the series, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 26.00, including two five-wicket hauls. His economy rate of 3.04 underlines his control even on flat tracks.

Parthiv also heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj, who has quietly become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the series, with 14 wickets at an average of 39.71 from seven innings.

“We tend to take Mohammed Siraj for granted,” said Parthiv. “The effort he puts in, the intensity, and the smile he wears -- no matter the match situation -- that's commendable.”

India must win at The Oval to draw the five-match series 2-2 and share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. England, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back from their Old Trafford defeat and seal a 3-1 win on home soil.