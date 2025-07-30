Stokes Ruled Out Of Oval Test!

IMAGE: Ben Stokes during the practice session at the Oval. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England suffered a major setback ahead of the fifth and final Test against India as Captain Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder muscle tear. The all-rounder sustained the injury during the fourth Test and will play no part in the Oval decider.

In his absence, Ollie Pope will lead the team for the first time in a Test match. This will also mark a significant leadership change as England look to seal the series, currently leading 2-1.

The hosts have made multiple changes to the squad, bringing in Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton.

The shuffle comes as England manage a mix of injuries and workload after a long, hard-fought series that has gone into the final day in all four Tests.

Stokes, who has led from the front despite battling niggles throughout the summer, will be sorely missed -- both as a tactician and a middle-order enforcer. His absence leaves a big hole in England's balance, especially with several fast bowlers already fatigued.

The final Test begins Thursday at The Oval, with India eyeing a series-levelling win under young captain Shubman Gill.