Shubman Gill's bat is doing the talking now!

IMAGE: India Test captain Shubman Gill has managed to score 722 runs in the eight innings at an average of 90.25. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Once criticised for his inconsistency overseas, Shubman Gill has silenced his doubters in emphatic style. With 722 runs at an average of 90.25 — including four centuries — in just four Tests against England, the 25-year-old has not only anchored India’s fightback in the series but also etched his name alongside legends like Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel weighed in on Gill’s phenomenal form ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Speaking on 'Game Plan' about Shubman Gill's batting performance, JioHotstar expert Parthiv Patel said, "Everyone would want him to maintain the kind of form he has shown. There were a lot of questions raised earlier in this series -- about his struggles in overseas conditions, where he wasn't getting runs or converting starts. But he has answered all those questions brilliantly. Hopefully, he continues this momentum. Even before this fifth Test match, people were talking, and that too after he had already scored 600 runs in the series. One bad Test at Lord's, and questions started coming up again. So, I really hope Shubman Gill delivers another big contribution in this crucial final Test."

Gill's knock of 103 in the third innings of the Manchester Test was not just another hundred; it was a statement. This was Gill's fourth century of the series, a feat that now puts him in elite company alongside the greats.

With this hundred, Gill has now joined Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar as the only captains in Test history to score four centuries in a single series. Bradman had done it in the 1947-48 home series against India, while Gavaskar lit up the 1978-79 home series against the West Indies, but Gill has made this landmark on away soil and in his debut Test series as captain.

No other player has ever scored four centuries in their first Test series as captain. The previous best stood at three, a mark shared by five greats of the game: Warwick Armstrong, Don Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli, and Steven Smith. Gill, still just 25, has now gone one better and etched his name in history with a performance that has matched the game's finest.

This Manchester century also holds personal and national significance. Gill's 103 is the first century by an Indian at Old Trafford in 35 years since a young Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 119 in 1990. In terms of overall World Test Championship (WTC) numbers, Gill's record continues to grow stronger. He now has nine centuries in the WTC era, equalling Rohit Sharma's tally, although Gill has done it in just 67 innings compared to Rohit's 69.

As the series stands, Gill has already amassed an unbeaten 722 runs, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal's 712 against England at home just last year. Only Sunil Gavaskar has scored more in a single Test series for India, with his 774 runs in the 1971 away tour of the West Indies and 732 at home in 1978-79. With the fifth Test still to come, Gill has every chance of surpassing both of Gavaskar's legendary marks.

Indeed, this tour has marked a defining phase in Gill's career. From being questioned over his consistency in the longest format to now joining the likes of Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar in scoring four centuries in a single Test series as captain, the rise has been remarkable.

The knock at Manchester wasn't flashy, but it had authority, confident strokes, patience against the moving ball, and an understanding of the match situation.