Rediff.com  » Sports » Lopez hangs up his racket after Mallorca Open exit

Lopez hangs up his racket after Mallorca Open exit

June 29, 2023 22:03 IST
Feliciano Lopez

IMAGE: Feliciano Lopez had delighted the home crowd with victories over Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson but fell short against Germany's Hanfmann. Photograph: Mallorca Championships/Twitter

Feliciano Lopez's 26-year playing career came to an when the 41-year-old lost 6-2, 6-4 to Yannick Hanfmann in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

 

The Spanish left-hander had delighted the home crowd with victories over Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson but fell short against Germany's Hanfmann.

Feliciano Lopez

Photograph: ATP Tour en Espanol/Twitter

Lopez, who reached a career high ranking of 12 and holds the record for appearing in 79 successive Grand Slam main draws, was cheered on by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal during his final event as a professional.

The three-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist will now focus on his new role as tournament director of the Davis Cup -- a competition he won four times.

Hanfmann, who also beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mallorca grasscourt event, will face Adrian Mannarino or Corentin Moutet in the semi-finals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
