News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal slams retirement talk after losing to Djokovic at Olympics

Nadal slams retirement talk after losing to Djokovic at Olympics

July 29, 2024 22:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I have been suffering a lot of injuries the last two years, so if I feel that I am not competitive enough, or physically if I am not enough ready to keep going, I will stop and I will let you know.'

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a game during his Olympics men's singles match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, Paris, on Monday.

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a game during his Olympics men's singles match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, Paris, on Monday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Rafael Nadal says he will decide when and whether to retire after losing 6-1, 6-4 to 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the second round of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, dubbed the "King of Clay", has dropped to 161st in the world rankings after struggling for two years with injuries and suffered one of his worst defeats against Djokovic.

 

"I cannot spend every day thinking about whether it is the last or not, because otherwise it is impossible," he said.

Nadal is still in the doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

"I have been suffering a lot of injuries the last two years, so if I feel that I am not competitive enough, or physically if I am not enough ready to keep going, I will stop and I will let you know," he said.

The record 14-times French Open champion had hesitated to drop the singles to focus on the men's doubles competition in which he plays with world number three Alcaraz.

"I have the doubles left. It is not time to get down," he said.

"When I finish here I will make the decisions I have to make here."

Djokovic, 37, was full of admiration for his long-time rival and said he did not know whether he would play Nadal again, but that in any case both of them would need to be selective in their tournament choices going forward.

"I think we both want to play in the Grand Slams and the biggest tournaments," he said.

"I just hope for the sake of our rivalry and the sport in general that we'll get to face each other once or maybe a few times on different surfaces and in different parts of the world because I feel like it can only benefit the sport."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Unfazed Sen defeats Carraggi; Ashwini-Crasto lose
Unfazed Sen defeats Carraggi; Ashwini-Crasto lose
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India
Olympics: Harmeet knocked out in second round
Olympics: Harmeet knocked out in second round
Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles quarter-finals
Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles quarter-finals
Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?
Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

I have played my last match in India jersey: Bopanna

I have played my last match in India jersey: Bopanna

Bhaker-Sarabjot in mixed final; Heartbreak for Babuta

Bhaker-Sarabjot in mixed final; Heartbreak for Babuta

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances