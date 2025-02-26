HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Slot gets two-game suspension over derby chaos

February 26, 2025 17:06 IST

Liverpool manager Arne Slot remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after the match before being sent off during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool on February 12

IMAGE: Liverpool manager Arne Slot remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after the match before being sent off during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool on February 12. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was handed a two-match suspension following the chaotic Merseyside derby with Everton earlier this month, while both clubs have been fined, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Slot was shown a red card after the final whistle and admitted the charge of acting in an improper manner and using insulting or abusive words or behaviour towards the referee and an assistant referee.

 

The manager also received a 70,000 pounds ($88,522.00) fine, while his assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff, also sent off after the final whistle, has also received a two-match suspension and a 7,000 pound fine.

Everton were fined 65,000 pounds and Liverpool 50,000 pounds after both clubs admitted to charges of failing to ensure their players did not behave in an improper or provocative way after the final whistle.

Liverpool substitute Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure were also shown red cards after the game, and the final whistle sparked a scuffle between both sets of players.

Everton's James Tarkowski equalised late in stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations and Jones took umbrage at Doucoure celebrating in front of the visiting fans after a 2-2 draw in the final derby at Goodison Park on February 12.

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Newcastle United later on Wednesday while Everton are at Brentford.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
