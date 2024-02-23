News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Liverpool's Europa challenge revealed

Liverpool's Europa challenge revealed

February 23, 2024 18:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Europa

IMAGE: Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Bundesliga front-runners Bayer Leverkusen will play Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

 

Europa Conference League holders West Ham United will face German side Freiburg and last season's runners-up AS Roma play Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spain's Villarreal, the 2020-21 champions, were paired with French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille in the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland.

Italy's AC Milan have drawn Slavia Prague, Portuguese league leaders Benfica will play Scottish Premiership table-toppers Rangers and Portuguese side Sporting face Serie A's Atalanta in the other ties.

The Europa Conference League draw was also made on Friday, with Aston Villa set to face Ajax Amsterdam. This is Villa's first season in Europe since the 2010-11 campaign.

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Olympique de Marseille v Villarreal

AS Roma v Brighton & Hove Albion

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham United

Sporting v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

The first legs will be played on March 7, except for Sporting v Atalanta, who will play their first-leg match on March 5. The second legs will be played on March 14.

*Team mentioned first will host the first leg

Milan limp into Europa last 16, Qarabag edge out Braga in thriller

AC Milan reached the Europa League last 16 despite a 3-2 loss at Stade Rennais on Thursday as Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick was not enough for the hosts to stop the Italian side completing a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Azerbaijan's Qarabag advanced after a thrilling game against Portuguese side Braga which they lost 3-2 after extra time but won the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

Rennes, facing an uphill battle after Milan secured an emphatic 3-0 home win in the first leg, started aggressively in rainy conditions.

Bourigeaud scored with a shot into the bottom corner after 11 minutes before Luka Jovic levelled with a powerful header.

Bourigeaud converted a penalty nine minutes into the second half after Simon Kjaer's trip on Martin Terrier, before Rafael Leao equalised in the 58th minute for Milan.

Roma sink Feyenoord in Europa shootout, Sparta upset Galatasaray

AS Roma beat Feyenoord 4-2 on penalties to advance to the Europa League last 16 on Thursday following a 1-1 draw after extra time in a repeat of the first-leg result.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar denied David Hancko and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the shootout to send his side into the knockout stages.

Roma joined AC Milan in the last 16 after the Italian side completed a 5-3 aggregate win over Stade Rennais despite being beaten 3-2 in a thrilling match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
'Maan Gaye Akash Deep'
'Maan Gaye Akash Deep'
WPL: 'Trying not to expect too much from ourselves'
WPL: 'Trying not to expect too much from ourselves'
Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently
Akash Deep's dream debut: What he did differently
Kenya mourns running sensation
Kenya mourns running sensation
Kamal Nath to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra from March 2
Kamal Nath to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra from March 2
'This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches'
'This is the Joe Root mode that win you Test matches'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

How mum's belief shaped Akash Deep's career

How mum's belief shaped Akash Deep's career

Mother's Hug For Debutant Akash Deep

Mother's Hug For Debutant Akash Deep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances