Liverpool's Europa challenge revealed

IMAGE: Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Bundesliga front-runners Bayer Leverkusen will play Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

Europa Conference League holders West Ham United will face German side Freiburg and last season's runners-up AS Roma play Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spain's Villarreal, the 2020-21 champions, were paired with French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille in the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland.

Italy's AC Milan have drawn Slavia Prague, Portuguese league leaders Benfica will play Scottish Premiership table-toppers Rangers and Portuguese side Sporting face Serie A's Atalanta in the other ties.

The Europa Conference League draw was also made on Friday, with Aston Villa set to face Ajax Amsterdam. This is Villa's first season in Europe since the 2010-11 campaign.

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Olympique de Marseille v Villarreal

AS Roma v Brighton & Hove Albion

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham United

Sporting v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

The first legs will be played on March 7, except for Sporting v Atalanta, who will play their first-leg match on March 5. The second legs will be played on March 14.

*Team mentioned first will host the first leg

Milan limp into Europa last 16, Qarabag edge out Braga in thriller

AC Milan reached the Europa League last 16 despite a 3-2 loss at Stade Rennais on Thursday as Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick was not enough for the hosts to stop the Italian side completing a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Azerbaijan's Qarabag advanced after a thrilling game against Portuguese side Braga which they lost 3-2 after extra time but won the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

Rennes, facing an uphill battle after Milan secured an emphatic 3-0 home win in the first leg, started aggressively in rainy conditions.

Bourigeaud scored with a shot into the bottom corner after 11 minutes before Luka Jovic levelled with a powerful header.

Bourigeaud converted a penalty nine minutes into the second half after Simon Kjaer's trip on Martin Terrier, before Rafael Leao equalised in the 58th minute for Milan.

Roma sink Feyenoord in Europa shootout, Sparta upset Galatasaray

AS Roma beat Feyenoord 4-2 on penalties to advance to the Europa League last 16 on Thursday following a 1-1 draw after extra time in a repeat of the first-leg result.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar denied David Hancko and Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the shootout to send his side into the knockout stages.

Roma joined AC Milan in the last 16 after the Italian side completed a 5-3 aggregate win over Stade Rennais despite being beaten 3-2 in a thrilling match.