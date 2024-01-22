News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth

January 22, 2024 00:17 IST
IMAGE: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games on Sunday.

The visitors were frustrated in a cagey first half of few goal-scoring chances but found a higher gear after the break with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both scoring twice.

 

Nunez made it 1-0 in the 49th minute after a slick passing move carved up Bournemouth's defence and the influential Jota put the game out of reach of the hosts with two clinical finishes in the 70th and 79th minutes.

Uruguayan Nunez put the seal on a dominant Liverpool display with his second goal in stoppage time.

Liverpool have 48 points from 21 games with champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa on 43 points. City do have a game in hand of Juergen Klopp's side.

Bournemouth are in 12th place with 25 points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
