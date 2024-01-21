News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder

Last updated on: January 22, 2024 00:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.

Lowly Almeria, who remained winless after 21 LaLiga matches this season, grabbed a two-goal lead with goals from Largie Ramazani and Edgar Gonzalez in the first half.

But Real Madrid reduced the deficit in the 56th minute with a Jude Bellingham penalty awarded for handball after a lengthy VAR check.

 

Almeria had a Sergio Arribas effort ruled out a little later after another long VAR check, with the referee Francisco Maeso ruling there was an infringement in the build-up when Almeria midfielder Dion Lopy caught Bellingham in the face.

Five minutes later, Maeso first ruled out Real Madrid's equaliser for a Vinicius Jr handball before awarding the goal after deciding it was off the shoulder following another VAR review.

Nine minutes into added time, as Real made a late push, Bellingham lifted a cross to Carvajal who tapped in the winner at the far post.

Real climbed to the top of the LaLiga standings on 51 points, two ahead Girona who host Sevilla later on Sunday.

IMAGE: Werder Bremen's Romano Schmid in action with Bayern Munich's Raphael Guerreiro. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

Werder stun Bayern 

Bayern Munich slumped to a 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday after a Mitchell Weiser goal to stay seven points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

It was Werder's first victory in Munich since 2008 and the champions' second league loss of the campaign.

Bayern have now failed to score in a home league game for the first time since February 2020, ending a run of 65 consecutive home games with at least one goal.

The result leaves them on 41 points in second place with a game in hand. Leverkusen are on 48 following their last-gasp 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday. VfB Stuttgart are in third place on 34, while Werder are 12th with 20 points.

The hosts, who face Union Berlin in their postponed league game on Wednesday, looked far from fresh following a short training camp in Portugal earlier this week.

"It was a deserved win for Werder," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. "For 70 minutes we did not play as a team that wants to win, to battle for the title." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
How 'comeback king' Kohli 'reinvented the wheel'
How 'comeback king' Kohli 'reinvented the wheel'
PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth
PIX: Captain Rohit hits the nets
PIX: Captain Rohit hits the nets
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at...
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at...
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

EPL: Arsenal thrash Palace to move up to third

EPL: Arsenal thrash Palace to move up to third

Asia Oly Shotgun qualifiers: Raiza-Gurjoat win bronze

Asia Oly Shotgun qualifiers: Raiza-Gurjoat win bronze

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances