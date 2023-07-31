News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Lifter Bharali bags gold at Asian Junior C'ships

Lifter Bharali bags gold at Asian Junior C'ships

Source: PTI
July 31, 2023 20:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Bedabrat Bgarali on the podium after winning gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida on Monday

IMAGE: India's Bedabrat Bgarali on the podium after winning gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arvind Kumar Singh/Twitter

India's Bedabrat Bharali won the country's second gold medal, emerging on top of the podium in the men's 67kg category on the fourth day of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida on Monday.

Bharali lifted 124kg in snatch and 149kg in clean and jerk for a total of 273kg to bag the yellow metal in the youth men's category.

 

The silver was bagged by Nurillo Davlatov of Uzbekistan with a total effort of 272kg (123kg+149kg), while the bronze went to A Tan of Vietnam (257kg, 117kg+140kg).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad
Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad
'After those 5 sixes life changed a lot'
'After those 5 sixes life changed a lot'
India add to medal haul at World University Games
India add to medal haul at World University Games
BJP's Purnesh seeks dismissal of Rahul's plea in SC
BJP's Purnesh seeks dismissal of Rahul's plea in SC
'Killer RPF jawan had a short fuse, lost his temper'
'Killer RPF jawan had a short fuse, lost his temper'
Fit-again Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20s
Fit-again Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20s
WFI elections: Brij Bhushan camp confident of victory!
WFI elections: Brij Bhushan camp confident of victory!

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

World Uni Games: Indian archers finish on a high

World Uni Games: Indian archers finish on a high

'No one from my family is contesting WFI elections'

'No one from my family is contesting WFI elections'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances