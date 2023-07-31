News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India add to medal haul at World University Games

India add to medal haul at World University Games

Source: PTI
July 31, 2023 00:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The men's compound team of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won a bronze at the World University Games on Sunday. 

IMAGE: The men's compound team of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won a bronze at the World University Games on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

The compound mixed archery team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinched a gold medal, and India's fourth, at the World University Games in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

Aman and Pragati put up a brilliant show in the final to win the yellow metal, beating Korea's Sua Cho and Seunghyun Park 157-156 in a thrilling summit clash.

The bronze was bagged by Ming-ching Lin and Z-wei Wu of Chinese Taipei.

India are currently placed fourth in the medal standings with 10 medals including four gold, two silver and four bronze.

 

The Indians won two more medals in archery in men's and women's compound team events.

While the men's compound team of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won a bronze beating Korea's Minchang Kwon, Hakjin Sim and Seunghyun Park 229-225, women's compound trio of Purvasha, Pragati and Avneet lost 224-229 to Korea's Sooin Sim, Seungyeon Han and Sua Cho in the final to settle for the silver.

The bronze in this event was bagged by Yi-hsuan Lo, Yen-hua Hsu and Ming-ching Lin of Chinese Taipei.

Apart from archery, the Indians also bagged two medals in shooting.

The trio of Vijayveer, Udayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won a silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol team event with a cumulative score of 1729. Surya Pratap, Sartaj Singh and Aishwary Tomar won a bronze in the 50m rifle team category.

With 583 points, Vijayveer has also sailed to the individual final of the 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Aishwary also made it into the final of individual 50m rifle event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jaffer hits out at SKY, Dravid defends youngster
Jaffer hits out at SKY, Dravid defends youngster
F1: Verstappen takes eighth win in a row in Belgium
F1: Verstappen takes eighth win in a row in Belgium
PIX: Rain halts Aus chase on Day 4
PIX: Rain halts Aus chase on Day 4
India women's team triumph at Barcelona hockey event
India women's team triumph at Barcelona hockey event
Lifter Siddhanta Gogoi is 61kg junior Asian champion
Lifter Siddhanta Gogoi is 61kg junior Asian champion
Yuvi congratulates Broad on 'super-inspiring journey'
Yuvi congratulates Broad on 'super-inspiring journey'
Manipur tribal leader booked for promoting enmity
Manipur tribal leader booked for promoting enmity

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

India women's team triumph at Barcelona hockey event

India women's team triumph at Barcelona hockey event

Lifter Siddhanta Gogoi is 61kg junior Asian champion

Lifter Siddhanta Gogoi is 61kg junior Asian champion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances