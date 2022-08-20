News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Liem Le ends Praggnanandhaa's winning run at Crypto Cup

Liem Le ends Praggnanandhaa's winning run at Crypto Cup

Source: PTI
August 20, 2022 11:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

R Praggnanandhaa

IMAGE: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lies in second place following victories over over world No.4 Alireza Firouzja, Anish Giri, Levon Aronian and Hans Niemann. Photograph: International Chess Federation/Twitter

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's winning run came to an end against China's Quang Liem Le in the fifth round of the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, in Miami, on Friday.

Liem Le scored an emphatic 2.5-0.5 win over the teenaged Indian GM, securing victories in games two and three after the opener ended in a draw.

 

A 43-move win in the third game sealed the deal for Liem Le as Praggnanandhaa's stupendous run was halted.

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, meanwhile, went down 2-4 in a tie-break to Jan-Krzystof Duda of Poland after the four-game match ended 2-2.

The Norwegian is in sole lead after the fifth round with 13 match points, one ahead of Praggnanandhaa.

The 17-year old Indian prodigy has been in superb form in the tournament, scoring wins over world No.4 Alireza Firouzja, Anish Giri, Levon Aronian and Hans Niemann before the Chinese GM halted the streak.

"Tough loss for @rpragchess against Liem losing with a score of 0.5 - 2.5. Over extended in second game and paid the price. Well done Liem!," Praggnanandhaa's coach Ramesh after the player's first defeat,

In other matches in the round, Firouzja beat the winless Niemann 2.5-0.5 to close in on Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa with 11 match points.

Dutchman Giri beat Levon Aronian 2.5-0.5 to move into 5th place with 7 points.

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour. There is US $$7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tiebreaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's UNWANTED Record
Kohli's UNWANTED Record
Tuchel gets one-game ban for face-off with Conte
Tuchel gets one-game ban for face-off with Conte
PIX: Medvedev, Tsitsipas defuse US bombers, set up SF
PIX: Medvedev, Tsitsipas defuse US bombers, set up SF
SoftBank warns its portfolio firms of cost cutting
SoftBank warns its portfolio firms of cost cutting
'Under Kohli India took Test cricket seriously'
'Under Kohli India took Test cricket seriously'
21 Chinese jets, 5 naval ships tracked around Taiwan
21 Chinese jets, 5 naval ships tracked around Taiwan
PIX: Medvedev, Tsitsipas defuse US bombers, set up SF
PIX: Medvedev, Tsitsipas defuse US bombers, set up SF

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Manchester United to sign Real Madrid's Casemiro

Manchester United to sign Real Madrid's Casemiro

'Under Kohli India took Test cricket seriously'

'Under Kohli India took Test cricket seriously'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances