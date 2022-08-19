Kohli's UNWANTED Record

Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

In the 14 years since his international debut, Virat Kohli has scored 8,074 runs in Tests, with 27 centuries.

He has scored 12,344 runs in ODIs, with 43 tons.

In T20Is, Kohli has smashed 3,308 runs with 30 half-centuries.

But today, August 19, 2022, Kohli has gone 1,000 days and 79 innings without an international century.

His last international ton came against Bangladesh on November 23, 2019.

Kohli will play his next game for India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28, and her's praying that he will return to form in that blockbuster encounter.