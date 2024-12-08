Lewis Hamilton's reign: A decade of dominance

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after finishing fourth in his last race for Mercedes. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was Lewis Hamilton's last for the Mercedes team with whom he has won six of his seven Formula One world championships.

Hamilton, who finished fourth on Sunday and joins Ferrari next year, has always raced with a Mercedes engine since his debut at McLaren in 2007.

The following details his career with Mercedes:

One - Hamilton took his first title with McLaren in 2008 after being backed by the team and Mercedes from his teenage days in go-karting.

Six - World championships with the factory Mercedes team, won in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Seven - Titles in total, equalling Michael Schumacher. Hamilton took the German's place at Mercedes in 2013 and his move to Ferrari follows in the footsteps of Schumacher, who won five of his titles there.

Eight - Constructors' titles won by Mercedes

12 - Seasons with the Mercedes team

26 - Countries that Hamilton has won in during his career . He has raced in 29 countries, and at 39 different grands prix and 38 tracks.

44 - The number on Hamilton's car, which he has used since his junior career.

55 - Fastest laps for Mercedes, out of 67. Only Schumacher has more (77)

78 - Pole positions for Mercedes, out of 104

84 - Wins for Mercedes, out of a record career total of 105.

153 - Podiums for Mercedes, out of a total 202

246 - Races for Mercedes

356 - Races with Mercedes power, a run that started with his debut in Australia in 2007. He reached his 350 in Singapore last September. Only Fernando Alonso, his team mate at McLaren in 2007, has started more races.

Hamilton has also raced over more than 100,000km and 20,000 laps in his career.