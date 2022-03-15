News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Lewis Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname

Lewis Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname

March 15, 2022 08:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lewis Hamilton

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton poses with his mother Carmen for a photo after he was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

Seven time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Monday he planned to add his mother's maiden name Larbalestier to his.

Speaking at Expo 2020 in Dubai ahead of this week's season-opening race in Bahrain, the 37-year-old Briton said he was working on the change and hoped to make it soon.

"I'm really proud of my family's name 'Hamilton'," he explained.

"Actually, none of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier, and I'm just about to put that in my name because I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name."

 

"And my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Hamilton's mother Carmen and father Anthony separated when he was two.

Carmen accompanied the Mercedes driver to Windsor Castle in December when he received his knighthood.

The driver will be chasing a record eighth championship this year after losing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on the last lap of a controversial last race of 2021.

He said on Monday that winning was not everything and "sometimes when you lose you actually win and grow, and my advice for people is: 'Don't be afraid of failure'."

Hamilton said during testing in Bahrain last week that Mercedes were behind Ferrari and Red Bull and his car, on current form, lacked the pace to be competing for wins.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
WTC: Where does India stand after clean sweep over SL
WTC: Where does India stand after clean sweep over SL
Indian Wells: Shock loss costs Medvedev No 1 rank
Indian Wells: Shock loss costs Medvedev No 1 rank
EPL: Man City drop points, open door for Liverpool
EPL: Man City drop points, open door for Liverpool
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
China's new Covid cases double in last 24 hours
China's new Covid cases double in last 24 hours
Indians Invested $673.8 Million Abroad
Indians Invested $673.8 Million Abroad
Hijab verdict today; schools shut in K'taka district
Hijab verdict today; schools shut in K'taka district

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Why Did Shimron Hetmyer Go Pink?

Why Did Shimron Hetmyer Go Pink?

'The next big thing' in Indian cricket?

'The next big thing' in Indian cricket?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances