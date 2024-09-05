News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Records tumble as Aus give Scots batting masterclass

Records tumble as Aus give Scots batting masterclass

Last updated on: September 05, 2024 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Travis Head

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head smashed a 25-ball 80 in the opening T20I against Scotland in Edinburgh on Wednesday.Photograph: ICC/X

Australia opener Travis Head set a powerplay record with the bat as he blasted a 25-ball 80 in a Twenty20 International in Edinburgh on Wednesday as the visitors delivered a chastening seven-wicket win over Scotland.

Head raced to 73 in the powerplay, outstripping Irishman Paul Stirling's men's T20 record of 67 against West Indies in 2020, as Australia chased down 155 in less than 10 overs.

Head's 16 boundaries in the powerplay was also a record, while he equalled Marcus Stoinis's Australian record for the fastest fifty in T20Is in 17 balls.

 

Scotland had given Australia a fright at the recent T20 World Cup, prompting the team's left-arm spinner Mark Watt to declare they were out for "blood" before the series-opener.

Asked whether Australia wanted to make a statement, Head said: "You could say that. It's always nice reading a couple of headlines coming in saying how keen they are to get us done.

"Obviously, two more games to go but nice to start on the right foot."

Travis Head record vs Scotland

IMAGE: Travis Head's sensational knock in Edinburgh is the second-best in terms of strike-rate in men's T20Is (min. 25 balls). Photograph: ICC/X

The three-match T20 series against the Scots has little context and nothing really at stake but the opening match allowed Australia and Head to rewrite the record books.

Captain Mitchell Marsh hammered 39 off 12 balls before Josh Inglis and Stoinis drove Australia to 156 for three for victory, the highest chase achieved within 10 overs in men's T20Is.

Only T20I debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk failed to fill his boots for Australia, the opener miscuing a pull to be caught for a duck off the bowling of Brandon McMullen.

ODI and Test world champions Australia failed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in a major disappointment but had moved on quickly, said Head.

"You look back at some of the guys you played with in that period. And that's disappointing as well looking at that and going, 'OK, we didn't get to where we wanted to be'.

"But that's all part of it. We've been a very fortunate team the last couple of years."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid Returns To Rajasthan Royals As...
Dravid Returns To Rajasthan Royals As...
'My Test performance has not matched my expectations'
'My Test performance has not matched my expectations'
Lyon has unique suggestion for WTC Final
Lyon has unique suggestion for WTC Final
Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To...
Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To...
The Super Teachers of Bollywood
The Super Teachers of Bollywood
PIX: It's Sinner vs Draper in US Open semis!
PIX: It's Sinner vs Draper in US Open semis!
Send Us Your Lord Ganpati Pictures!
Send Us Your Lord Ganpati Pictures!

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Has IPL Lost Its Valuation Lustre?

Has IPL Lost Its Valuation Lustre?

Angad Bumrah Is 1

Angad Bumrah Is 1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances