Dravid to return to Rajasthan Royals as Head Coach

Dravid to return to Rajasthan Royals as Head Coach

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 04, 2024 15:14 IST
Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid previously served as mentor of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is all set to become Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2025.

The former India Head Coach had captained and mentored RR previously in the IPL

Dravid’s tenure as India men’s head coach came to an end after the side won 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup win at Barbados in June this year.

 

According to ESPNCricinfo, Dravid recently signed a deal with the 2008 IPL-winning franchise and had initial conversations on player retentions ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

Dravid had previously led the franchise in IPL 2012 and 2013 seasons after moving there in 2011.

Dravid then served as the team mentor in 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons, before taking the same role with the Delhi Capitals till he became the National Cricket Academy (NCA) director in 2019.

The report also said RR are also likely to sign former India cricketer Vikram Rathour as one of the assistant coaches to Dravid.

Rathour, who also served as a former India selector, was a part of Dravid's coaching staff at NCA before he became India's batting coach in 2019.

So far, Kumar Sangakkara, the franchise’s director of cricket since 2021, had been the de-facto head coach. Despite the potential signing of Dravid, the report claimed Sangakkara will continue with their franchise and look after their teams in other leagues - Paarl Royals in the SA20 and Barbados Royals in the CPL.

2008 champs RR’s best finish after winning IPL 2008 was a runners-up position in 2022 when they came second best to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

REDIFF CRICKET
More like this

Will Pant pass rigours of red-ball cricket?

Will Pant pass rigours of red-ball cricket?

Paralympics: Sachin Khilari bags silver in shot put

Paralympics: Sachin Khilari bags silver in shot put

