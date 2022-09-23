News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Laver Cup: Protester sets arm on fire on court

Laver Cup: Protester sets arm on fire on court

September 23, 2022 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A protester lights a fire on the court during the Laver Cup match between Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team World's Diego Schwartzman at the 02 Arena, London, Britain, on Friday

IMAGE: A protester lights a fire on the court during the Laver Cup match between Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team World's Diego Schwartzman at the 02 Arena, London, Britain, on Friday. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

A man ran on to the court in London's O2 Arena and set his arm on fire on Friday to protest the use of private jets in Britain, briefly halting the Laver Cup meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.

 

Security personnel acted quickly to drag the man off the court before play resumed following a quick check of the surface which was not damaged during the bizarre incident.

A protester is removed from the court during the match between Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team World's Diego Schwartzman 

British media reported that the protestor was a member of the End UK Private Jets group, which claims "carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide."

Tsitsipas went on to win the match 6-2, 6-1 to give Team Europe a 2-0 lead over the Rest Of The World in the competition after Casper Ruud had earlier beaten Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

Swiss great Roger Federer is due to take to the court later in the day for the final match of his career, with the 41-year-old partnering his great rival Rafael Nadal to face the American duo of Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Djokovic has no regrets about missing Grand Slams
Djokovic has no regrets about missing Grand Slams
SEE: Big 4 Practice Ahead Of Laver Cup
SEE: Big 4 Practice Ahead Of Laver Cup
PIX: Federer's Dinner Date With Friends
PIX: Federer's Dinner Date With Friends
After Indira Banerjee, SC left with 3 women judges
After Indira Banerjee, SC left with 3 women judges
Mukhtar Ansari gets 5-yr jail in 23-year-old case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 5-yr jail in 23-year-old case
SC to hear pleas against demolitions after Dussehra
SC to hear pleas against demolitions after Dussehra
2nd T20I India vs Australia: Why the toss was delayed
2nd T20I India vs Australia: Why the toss was delayed

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Ronaldo charged for improper conduct

Ronaldo charged for improper conduct

'Roger's retirement leaves void that can't be filled'

'Roger's retirement leaves void that can't be filled'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances