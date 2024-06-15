Lamine Yamal: Spain's boy wonder at the Euros!

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal during a training session. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the European soccer championship when took to the field for Spain against Croatia in Group B at Euro 2024 on Saturday.



Yamal, who at kick-off was 16 years and 338 days old, comfortably beats the previous record set by Poland's Kacper Kozlowski, who was 17 years and 246 days old when he made his debut at Euro 2020.



Spain ran out 3-0

winners in what was an impressive debut for Yamal with the youngster providing the assist for the third goal of the game. Deep into injury-time in the first half, Yamal's in-swinging cross from the left flank picked out Carvajal inside the box who finished off in style.

Yamal showed no signs of nerves in his tournament debut, almost got on the scoresheet himself seven minutes after the restart but keeper Dominik Livakovic pulled off a superb one-handed save to deny him.

Earlier, Spain struck twice in three minutes, with Fabian Ruiz setting up Alvaro Morata in the 29th and firing in himself a little later.