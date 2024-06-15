News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Lamine Yamal: Spain's boy wonder at the Euros!

Lamine Yamal: Spain's boy wonder at the Euros!

June 15, 2024 23:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal during a training session.Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the European soccer championship when took to the field for Spain against Croatia in Group B at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Yamal, who at kick-off was 16 years and 338 days old, comfortably beats the previous record set by Poland's Kacper Kozlowski, who was 17 years and 246 days old when he made his debut at Euro 2020.

Spain ran out 3-0

winners in what was an impressive debut for Yamal with the youngster providing the assist for the third goal of the game. Deep into injury-time in the first half, Yamal's in-swinging cross from the left flank picked out Carvajal inside the box who finished off in style.

Yamal showed no signs of nerves in his tournament debut, almost got on the scoresheet himself seven minutes after the restart but keeper Dominik Livakovic pulled off a superb one-handed save to deny him.

Earlier, Spain struck twice in three minutes, with Fabian Ruiz setting up Alvaro Morata in the 29th and firing in himself a little later.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India vs Canada called off without a ball bowled
India vs Canada called off without a ball bowled
Euro 24: Switzerland outclass Hungary with 3-1 win
Euro 24: Switzerland outclass Hungary with 3-1 win
Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal
Shopping mishaps to films, music: Neeraj gets personal
Batting Coach: 'Kohli's low scores not a concern'
Batting Coach: 'Kohli's low scores not a concern'
T20 WC: India advance confidently to Super 8
T20 WC: India advance confidently to Super 8
Euro 2024: Spain outclass Croatia in opener
Euro 2024: Spain outclass Croatia in opener
HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video
HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024

T20 WC: India advances confidently to Super 8

T20 WC: India advances confidently to Super 8

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances